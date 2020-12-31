Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,642 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,016 call options.

Shares of LABD stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $575.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,204,000.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.