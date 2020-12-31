Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 33,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average volume of 8,440 call options.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

