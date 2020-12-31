Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 33,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average volume of 8,440 call options.
Shares of NLY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
