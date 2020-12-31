Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Trading 26.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares traded up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $8.25. 741,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 549% from the average session volume of 114,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Dean Jones purchased 14,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,182.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 17,170 shares of company stock worth $104,860 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.