Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s stock price fell 7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $30.07. 845,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 552,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Specifically, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.