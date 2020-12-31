Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO) were up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.70 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Approximately 2,148,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,496,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.79. The firm has a market cap of £40.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.25.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell BM/HSC transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody and CAR-T therapy for eliminating relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

