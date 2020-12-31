Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €5.16 ($6.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €4.76 and a 200 day moving average of €3.96. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

