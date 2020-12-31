Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.19 ($20.22).

DEQ opened at €18.45 ($21.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.52 and a 200-day moving average of €13.44. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €26.66 ($31.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

