Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €64.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.67 ($69.02).

Shares of STM stock opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.22. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €63.50 ($74.71).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

