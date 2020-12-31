AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

AZN opened at GBX 7,401 ($96.69) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,910.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,308.39. The company has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

