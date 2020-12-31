Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.60 ($127.76).

ETR WCH opened at €116.75 ($137.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.11. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €118.40 ($139.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

