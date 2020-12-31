Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Financial Contrast

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79% Synchronoss Technologies -24.09% -20.35% -2.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.35 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $308.75 million 0.66 -$104.59 million ($1.87) -2.48

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 97.08%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content. The company's platforms, products, and solutions also comprise multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; and IoT management technology for smart cities, smart buildings, and others. In addition, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

