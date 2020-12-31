Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.13. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

