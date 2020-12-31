FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, December 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

NYSE:TPX opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 148,902 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,001,000 after purchasing an additional 256,486 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,866 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

