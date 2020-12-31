Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SMC in a report issued on Sunday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. SMC has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

