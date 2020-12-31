Ali Mazanderani Acquires 44,290 Shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Stock

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) insider Ali Mazanderani acquired 44,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

NETW stock opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.22) on Thursday. Network International Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98.

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

