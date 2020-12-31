Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $250.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

