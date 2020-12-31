Zacks Investment Research Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $804.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,093,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

