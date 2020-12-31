BidaskClub Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to “Buy”

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Banner by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 199,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banner by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

