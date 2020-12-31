Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.21. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

