AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

