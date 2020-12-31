Amgen’s (AMGN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen stock opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average is $238.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

