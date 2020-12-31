TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

TNET has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,309.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $9,674,627. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

