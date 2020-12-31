Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 88,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 158,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 38.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

