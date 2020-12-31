Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 88,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 158,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

