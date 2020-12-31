Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Trading Up 0.2%

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 4,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 802.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

