PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.14. Approximately 182,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 56,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,521,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

