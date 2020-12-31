Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Shares Up 1.4%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €160.40 ($188.71) and last traded at €159.80 ($188.00). 2,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €157.60 ($185.41).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €135.75 ($159.71).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

