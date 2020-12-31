Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.53 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded flat against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $25.68 million and $11.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00563937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00303052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049786 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.