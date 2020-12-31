The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Down 27.5%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was down 27.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 4,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

About The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Company provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

