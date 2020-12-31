QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Up 15.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 173,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 67,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

