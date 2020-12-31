ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 2%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.00. 2,979,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,618,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

