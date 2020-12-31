Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €119.80 ($140.94) and last traded at €119.80 ($140.94). Approximately 5,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.20 ($142.59).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $685.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.05.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

