BOScoin Price Down 15.3% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market cap of $736,058.65 and $111.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.