CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Tops $5.48 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $64,616.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

