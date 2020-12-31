Chainlink Price Reaches $11.19 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

