Traceability Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

