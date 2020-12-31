Traceability Chain (TAC) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $208.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00039333 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002487 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.