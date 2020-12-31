EDC Blockchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $429,750.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $429,750.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,925.01 or 0.99932760 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

