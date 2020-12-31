Nexo Price Tops $0.53 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bancor Network. During the last week, Nexo has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $294.52 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Allbit, Mercatox, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

