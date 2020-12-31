Nexo Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $294.52 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Allbit, Bitbns and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Fatbtc, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

