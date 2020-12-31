St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) Shares Down 25%

Shares of St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 252,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,238% from the average session volume of 5,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.89.

St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) Company Profile (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.