Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 4,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

