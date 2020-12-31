FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) shares rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FirsTime Design from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get FirsTime Design alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. FirsTime Design had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 8.91%.

FirsTime Design Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTDL)

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.