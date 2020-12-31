IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Trading 2.7% Higher

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. 108,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 403,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,025.30% and a negative return on equity of 774.28%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

