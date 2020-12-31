Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Trading Up 0.7%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,094.56 and last traded at $1,089.79. Approximately 80 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,081.89.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,016.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $909.72.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches.

