SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) Trading 5.6% Higher

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 22,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 33,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SRHI)

SRHI Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. The company operates through the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. Its principal asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

