BitGreen Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $51,073.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001513 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008247 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007623 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

