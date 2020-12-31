Nectar (NEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,491.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $13.77 and $24.68. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $120,491.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,897.96 or 0.99730862 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

