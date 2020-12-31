Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $35.23 million and $1.39 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00038928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00274100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.01953981 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

