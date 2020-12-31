Universe Achieves Market Cap of $90,797.69 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. During the last seven days, Universe has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $90,797.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,141,257 coins and its circulating supply is 87,941,257 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

